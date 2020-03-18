EVADALE, Texas — Like many other schools, Evadale High School has cancelled classes because of growing coronavirus concerns. Most students probably won't mind a few extra days off.

For one senior track star, that's not the case.

"I'm sure most underclassmen are pretty excited about it. It kinda hit hard because like this is it for me, after this I'm done with high school, I'll never be able to come back," said Will Farr.

Tuesday was actually supposed to be Farr's first day back to school after having minor arm surgery. He said he was ready to hit the field again.

Hearing that school was cancelled wasn't easy for him.

"It hurts because I love track," Farr said.

They're empty now, but he's used to the bleachers being filled with cheering crowds.

"I got into track my seventh-grade year because it was just another sport. I love to compete in sports. Probably my freshman year is when I actually fell in love with it," Farr said.

Coronavirus concerns are also putting halt to big high school events, like prom.

"I really hope they postpone it because I've already spent a lot of money on my suit. My prom date has already spent a lot of money on her dress and that's money you can't really get back," Farr said. "And those are memories you can't really get back either."

In a Facebook post, the school said it's unclear if the event will be rescheduled.

Health officials are asking people to avoid crowds with ten or more people, so Farr is afraid prom isn't going to happen this year.

"It sucks because I mean the end of the year is when it's the best. Not getting to have those memories," Farr said.

