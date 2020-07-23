Southeast Texas restaurants aren't forced to close if employee is exposed to COVID-19

In June, the Golden Croissant in Nederland closed its door when an employee was exposed to the coronavirus

NEDERLAND, Texas — Over the past four months, many restaurants have closed either as a precaution or because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.



But is that a requirement? Technically, the answer is no.

Last month, Anita Nguyen closed the doors of the Golden Croissant in Nederland for a week after hearing an employee may have been exposed.

"Health and safety was our top priority," Nguyen said. "There really wasn't much out there on what to do specifically for restaurants."

She made the decision on her own.



"They weren't very clear, they said you honestly don't have to close," Nguyen said.



An email written by a Jefferson County employee was leaked to 12News. It raises real questions about the process. The employee claims restaurants who have a positive case are told to contact the Port Arthur epidemiologist.

The epidemiologist has reportedly told restaurants to close for 2 weeks. It appears that's not enforceable.





There's no CDC rule requiring restaurants to close or to notify the public when people test positive for COVID-19.

The closest thing it mentions to a shut down is cleaning that area.



Lacy Brown is Port Arthur's chief sanitarian.



"They are recommended to shut down, just long enough to clean and sanitize the areas where those employees were," Brown said.

She says they're not requiring it.

Back at the Golden Croissant, customers welcome the honesty.



"We thought it was just be best to be transparent because we didn't want people to find out that someone did test positive and you didn't do anything about it and take the safety of your customers seriously," Nguyen said.



The employee at the Golden Croissant, turned out to be negative. The manager says she would like some set-in-stone guidance if another scare should happen.