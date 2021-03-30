Southeast Texas regional vaccine hub to disband, after low vaccine participation, Officials say

With vaccine demand decreasing across majority of the area, Southeast Texas' regional hub that shares 11,000 doses weekly is expected to disband

BEAUMONT, Texas — So far less than 14% of Texans are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Monday the state opened up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years and older.

On a day where vaccine restrictions were lifted statewide, some vaccine hubs across Southeast Texas saw large crowds like Port Arthur others not so much.

"So far today we've seen 909 people by noon today we've seen over 500," Port Arthur Health Planner Ronald Fisher says. "With the announcement of the governor and the state saying all of the restrictions had been lifted, we saw an increase today."

Over in Orange County, they're used to folks from all over the state making the trip for a shot, but with more options on the table, the flow has started to dwindle down.

"So now that they're open up we're not seeing nearly that many already today you can tell the difference. We're not seeing that many come over at all because they can do it over there," said Orange County Judge John Gothia.

Among the other issues county leaders are noticing is not enough people are coming back to get their second dose. With vaccine demand decreasing across majority of the area, Southeast Texas' regional hub that shares 11,000 doses weekly is expected to disband later this week, according to Jefferson county Judge Jeff Branick.

"It does not appear that the department of state health services will have any problem fulfilling whatever requests we have," says Jefferson county Judge Jeff Branick. "It will just give each individual jurisdiction the ability to order on a weekly basis, what they think they can administer."

Moving forward, instead of the entire region checking into Beaumont's vaccinations website. The logistics for making appointments and passing out shots will be handled by your local health department.