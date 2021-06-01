Southeast Texas radio DJ loses long battle with COVID-19 after complications, GoFundMe page says

"To know him was to love him."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Southeast Texas radio DJ has lost his life after a long battle with COVID-19 according to a GoFundMe set up for help with his medical expenses.

Tommy 'Jammer' Muzzillo worked at Q94 KQXY, and was on air each weekday afternoon according to the radio station's website.

According to the GoFundMe page, Muzzillo died on January 4 after a 'tireless battle' with the virus. He experienced 'many complications and setbacks' before he died 'peacefully surrounded by his children and girlfriend.'

"The donations you have made are going to help the family tremendously with upcoming expenses including funeral arrangements," the GoFundMe page says. "As well as the needs of his children."

As of January 5, more than $9,900 had been raised of the $10,000 goal.

"To know him was to love him," organizer Lori Roccaforte wrote. "He was the absolute best."

According to Muzzillo's bio on the station's site, he graduated from Lumberton High School in 2001.

He was a 'very proud dad of 3 beautiful grown daughters, plus a son who I've always considered my "lil" mini me.'