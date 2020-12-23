Market Basket, H-E-B among Southeast Texas pharmacies expecting shipments of Moderna vaccine

Pharmacies say you'll have to set up an appointment and bring your work badge to show that you're a healthcare worker or first responder.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Pretty soon people will be able to add the COVID-19 vaccine to your weekly grocery store list. That’s if you fall into phase 1 of the vaccine roll out.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive at certain H-E-B, Market Basket, and Brookshire Brothers locations across Southeast Texas.

Last week, we still didn't know how this process was going to work in terms of making sure pharmacies were following guidelines for the first phase.



Market Basket and H-E-B say you'll have to set up an appointment and bring your work badge to show that you're a healthcare worker or first responder.

As shipments of the Moderna vaccine begin to arrive across Texas, local pharmacies are patiently awaiting.



“It's very exciting. It's an early Christmas present,” said Jeenal Nihalani.



Nihalani is the Houston Regional Immunization Coordinator For H-E-B.



“We're very excited that we'll be able to participate,” said Skylar Thompson.



Thompson is the president of Market Basket food stores. He said their physicians already administer flu and other types of vaccines, so applying for this was a no-brainer.



Both pharmacies will be offering the Moderna vaccine as soon as they're available.

“We'll be getting in vaccines sometime this week. From there, we would be following the state guidelines on who gets vaccinated first,” Nihalani said.



According to the Texas Department of State And Health Services, phase one of the vaccine allocation includes a group of people from healthcare workers to long term care residents.



The second tier of phase one goes to outpatient care staff, community care staff, funeral home directors and medical examiners, and school nurses.



“Our pharmacists are gonna develop a plan to schedule people who fall into that category,” Thompson said.



To make sure people in the phase one categories are being vaccinated first, you'll have to show some kind of identification.



“We will ask if they can just show us the badge of where they work just so we know that yes, this is a healthcare worker who needs it, let’s get them vaccinated and go from there,” Nihalani said.



Nihalani said they'll stay in constant communication with the state and wait for the greenlight to start vaccinating the next group of people.

“So I just want the general public that you will get your turn to get the vaccine,” Nihalani said.

Some shipments of the Moderna vaccine arrived closer to the Dallas area early Tuesday.

According to DSHS, about 4,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected in Southeast Texas.

Jefferson County is expecting to receive 1,900 vaccines.

Hardin County 1,600

Jasper County 800

Newton County 100

Orange County 200

