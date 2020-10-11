Southeast Texas doctors optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine announcement from Pfizer

"Typically it takes two, three years to bring a vaccine to market, so they've obviously condensed the process."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Southeast Texas doctors are optimistic after Pfizer announced on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine that's been in the works could possibly be 90% effective.

While uncertainty remains regarding when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available for the general public, Monday's announcement offers hope in a time when cases are on the rise.

Southeast Texas doctor Qamar Arfeen is optimistic about the announcement.

"A vaccine to be 90% effective is great news. What this all, you know, what they're reporting and if it does provide protection, we'll be able to get rid of COVID then. Well what we'll do, you'll have enough people vaccinated that the virus will die, you know, it won't spread," Arfeen said.

Like Dr. Arfeen, Dr. Msonthi Levine believes the progress made in coming up with a vaccine to combat COVID-19 has been extraordinary.

"Typically it takes two, three years to bring a vaccine to market, so they've obviously condensed the process, so I'm surprised but obviously elated that they've been able to accomplish that," Levine said.

The current spike in COVID-19 cases is especially troubling to doctors since lots of people have slacked off on the CDC's guidelines.

"We always want to continue to encourage everyone to stick to wearing masks and sanitizing themselves and staying at a distance," Levine said.

There is some good news.

Arfeen believes we're rounding a corner with the coronavirus, especially in Southeast Texas.

"Now with multiple different treatment options which is available, vaccines coming out, different therapeutics which are coming out, COVID should be history pretty soon," Arfeen said.

Both doctors want people to know the virus is still around, but they're excited after Monday's good news.