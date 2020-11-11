Doctor reminds Southeast Texans to keep guard up, follow guidelines as COVID-19 hospitalizations trend up

"Just recently we had an increased spike of cases and a lot of admissions to the hospital that we are almost at full capacity."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the Southeast Texas region. That includes Galveston and Brazoria Counties.

Dr. Qamar Arfeen is a pulmonologist at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont and said he is concerned about possible capacity problems if the trend continues upward.

He has been seeing COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic, and he's reminding people it's important to keep your guard up when it comes to keeping the coronavirus from spreading.

Hospital beds are 'nearly full.' That's how Dr. Arfeen described hospital bed capacity at Baptist Hospital.

"We have been up and down in terms of our admission and just recently we had an increased spike of cases and a lot of admissions to the hospital that we are almost at full capacity," Arfeen said.

Over the last two months in trauma service area 'R,' the Southeast Texas monitoring area, there's been a 30 percent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Medical staff have also seen a 41 percent increase in hospitalizations.

"It becomes a concern for us that we won't be able to take care of patients who are getting sick," Arfeen said.

Arfeen thinks the uptick may be linked to cooler weather, and more people being together inside.

He said that's hard to determine, because contact tracers are having a hard time keeping tabs on how it's spreading because the virus is so widespread.

Dr. Arfeen said based on what he is seeing at Baptist, he's already concerned about that 'cold dark winter' experts have warned about.

"My concern is that when we get to the point that we don't have hospital beds or manpower able to take care of these people, or the patients, those patients would not have a good outcome which could be a significant number," Arfeen said.

The current COVID hospitalization rate for Jefferson County is at 10.1 percent.

That number is being closely monitored by the governor's office.

The state does not want that number to exceed 15 percent.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas is also reminding the community to keep following the guidelines to cut down on the spread of COVID-19. They say hospitalization rates inside CHRISTUS facilities are 'steady.'

Full statement from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System:

“While hospitalization rates in our facilities remain steady, we are aware of rising COVID infection rates around the country. CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System continues to enforce safety precautions to protect our patients, visitors and Associates during this ongoing pandemic. We also urge people to stay vigilant in slowing the spread of the virus in our community. Measures like wearing masks, practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene and avoiding large gatherings can help protect you and those around you. CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System stands ready to respond to all medical needs of our region.”

