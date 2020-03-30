BEAUMONT, Texas —

Latest local & Texas updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time):

Key coronavirus updates for Monday, March 30:

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that federal social distancing guidelines would be extended to April 30. Trump also braced the U.S. for a death toll that may exceed 100,000.

There are now more than 143,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and more than 2,500 deaths.

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for two anti-malarial drugs, although neither is yet formally approved to treat COVID-19.

There has been a notable uptick in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan since the announcement that the Olympics would be postponed to next year.

Nearly 1,300 U.S. counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

MARCH 30 7:05 a.m. — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will go into quarantine after an aide tested positive for coronavirus, his office says. Netanyahu has undergone a test and is awaiting the results.

MARCH 30 7 a.m. — The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Read more here.

MARCH 30 3 a.m. — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorizations (EUA) for two anti-malarial drugs on coronavirus patients which President Donald Trump has touted as potential game-changers. The drugs have yet to be approved by the FDA as treatments for COVID-19 and are undergoing clinical trials. Scroll down to read more.

There are 143,055 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 4:30 a.m. EDT Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 2,500 people in the U.S. have died and 4,865 have recovered.

Worldwide, 724,201 have been infected with more than 34,000 deaths and more than 152,000 recovered.

RELATED: President Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines

Tokyo Olympics gets new dates

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021. That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. But the near exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8.

FDA authorizes emergency use of anti-malarial drugs

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorizations (EUA) for two anti-malarial drugs on coronavirus patients which President Donald Trump has touted as potential game-changers. The drugs have yet to be approved by the FDA as treatments for COVID-19 and are undergoing clinical trials.

The EUA allows hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be given to hospitalized teen and adult patients if a clinical trial is not available to them, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Patients will be given the option whether to take the drugs.

HHS said it has accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate from Sandoz and 1 million doses of chloroquine phosphate from Bayer to add to the Strategic National Stockpile.

Alan Merrill, co-writer of 'I Love Rock and Roll,' dies

Alan Merrill — who co-wrote the song “I Love Rock and Roll" that became a signature hit for fellow rocker Joan Jett — died Sunday in New York of complications from the coronavirus, according to his daughter. He was 69.

Merrill wrote the song for his band The Arrows and recorded it in 1975, but it became the signature hit for Joan Jett in 1982.

Japan coronavirus cases spike after Olympics postponement

Before the Olympics were postponed, Japan looked like it had coronavirus infections contained, even as they spread in neighboring countries. Now that the games have been pushed to next year, Tokyo’s cases are spiking, and the city's governor is requesting that people stay home, even hinting at a possible lockdown.

The sudden rise in the number of virus cases in Tokyo and the government's strong actions immediately after the Olympic postponement have raised questions in parliament and among citizens about whether Japan understated the extent of the outbreak and delayed enforcement of social distancing measures while clinging to hopes that the games would start on July 24 as scheduled.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee announced on March 24 that the Games would be postponed. In the five-day span between March 24-28, there have been 673 new confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Japan, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's one more than the number of confirmed cases reported between March 9-23 -- a span that was three times as long.

That number is also more than one-third of the total cases in Japan.

RELATED: Georgia doctor who contracted COVID-19 shares story of recovery, struggle to get tested

Trump approves major disaster declaration for Oregon

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Oregon due to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House announced Sunday.

The declaration orders federal assistance to aid state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The order is back-dated to Jan. 20 and brings to 18 the number of states with disaster declarations due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on March 8. On March 23, she issued an executive order directing residents to stay home to the maximum extent possible and ordered the closure of retail businesses where close personal contact is difficult to avoid, such as hair salons, gyms and theaters.

Nearly 1,300 US counties have no cases

As the coronavirus rages through Europe, and major American cities like New York and Los Angeles, more than a third of counties across the U.S. still have not reported a positive test result for infection across what are predominantly rural areas.

A data analysis by The Associated Press shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,142 counties nationwide. Counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 tend to have older, rural populations with lower incomes where rural health networks might be overwhelmed.

The demographics hold major implications as the Trump administration develops guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread, empowering local officials to revise social distancing orders.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

