Southeast Texas counties to receive more COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Counties across Southeast Texas will receive more COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, according to Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

The CDC determines how many doses of vaccine Texas will receive each week, based on population, according to the Department of State and Health Services.

The Hardin County Health Department is expecting to receive 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, according to the McDaniel.

Officials will administer doses to all Hardin and Orange County residents, within phase 1a and 1b, on Tuesday, McDaniel tells 12News.

Orange and Hardin Counties are splitting the 500 doses. The state says more vaccine doses will come the following week.

Jefferson County is getting 1,950 doses of Pfizer Vaccine, which is going to the Jefferson County Immunization Clinic.

Jasper County is getting 1,600 vaccine doses next week.

