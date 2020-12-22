Southeast Texas businesses face rollback to 50% capacity as area records 7th day of high hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The state considers the high hospitalization rate to be over 15% of patients with the coronavirus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Elective surgeries in Southeast Texas will have to be canceled and bars, restaurants and other establishments will not be able to continue operating at 75% capacity after the area recorded a seventh day of high hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector Allison Getz tells 12News the changes will go into effect as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A letter from the Texas Department of State Health Services sent to county judges and mayors within the states Trauma Service Area-R notified officials that the area has now recorded seven consecutive days with high hospitalizations die to COVID-19.

The state considers the high hospitalization rate to be over 15%.

The region, TSA-R, includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange Counties.

The letter informs officials that based on the criteria of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, issued on October 7, 2020, areas of high hospitalization are defined as…

“Any Trauma Service Area (TSA) that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, until such time as the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.”

Any business currently operating at 75% capacity per the governor’s order can only operate at 50% capacity of it is in an area with high hospitalizations according to executive order GA-32.

Counties can ask for an exemption and, of granted, continue to operate at 75% if the county has fewer than 30 cases reported over the last 14 days.

Currently only Newton County has reported less than 30 cases in the last 14 days according to data from the state.

