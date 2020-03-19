BEAUMONT, Texas — You might be used to having your temperature taken at the doctors office. But what about your local barber shop? With growing concerns over the coronavirus, one Southeast Texas barber shop owner is taking extra precautions.

Heather Morris is the owner of Curtice and Company, a one-stop barber shop for both men and women.

"I was very concerned when all of this came up, I'm like what am I going to do," Morris said. "It's my job to protect my customers you know?"

She's also going the extra mile make sure the shop's 150 to 200 clients each week.

With growing concerns about the spread of the illness, she knew she had to kick things up a notch.

"We're not accepting walk-ins, it's appointment only, we're keeping the door locked I don't want an influx of people in here," Morris said.

The biggest change she's made is taking all of her client's temperatures before they can step inside.

"If you're sick don't come see me, I will see you when you get well..because we have our families as well, on top of our our family here with our customers," Morris said.

She says it's an extra step her customers don't seem to mind.

"They've been pretty receptive and some of them say please check me you know and I'm like OK here close your eyes," Morris said.

She says as a barber, the precautions are especially important.

"I'm right up on you, you know, and it's like it's a trust thing. I trust you to be well and you trust me to be well and to be sanitary," Morris said.

To help limit contact, she's not allowing more than 10 people inside the building at one time.

As far as sanitation goes, Morris says the state laws are already pretty strict, but she's taking it to the next level.

"I'm more conscious about it and I'm kind of double doing it, I wipe it down and then I Lysol it, it's like, you know, I've got to protect us," Morris said.

She says so far she hasn't had to turn anyone away because of a fever, but some of her older clients have cancelled appointments ahead of time to self-quarantine.

"I'm very aware that the older people are people with a compromised immune system's they're very susceptible to this thing, and so my thing is I don't want you getting it at my shop, I don't want to give it to you, I don't want it," Morris said.

She says as a small business owner, taking the precautions not only helps protect her customers, but her livelihood.

"If I'm out for two months how's that going to affect us? I mean you keep money aside but how long can you keep really going because the rent doesn't stop the other bills don't stop," Morris said.

She says all she can do is prepare as much as possible to stay healthy and stay open.

"Everybody is just so over, I don't want to say over-prepared but we're made aware of how dangerous this really is and we have to take it very seriously."

