Southeast Texans talk about altered Thanksgiving plans, why they choose to stay home this holiday

Due to COVID-19, some families say they won't be gathering with others this year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 200,000 Americans are infected with COVID-19 daily, and every minute, someone is losing a loved one.

They're certainly numbers to think about as we head into the holiday weekend, and hear more calls from doctors to stay home and avoid get togethers.

Southeast Texas families directly impacted by this virus are also issuing one final plea.

By now, COVID-19 has hit close to home for most of us.

Janet Castelan had to get tested before a procedure. She never would have known otherwise because she didn't have symptoms.

If you haven't had it, you know someone who has.

Allison Pierce's mother, a breast cancer survivor and an ICU nurse thankfully recovered after getting the virus, but 361 people in Southeast Texas didn't recover.

"I'm at least at ten, I know that for a fact. The closest one for me was my mother who actually got it at work," Pierce said.

Over the summer, Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal lost his cousin to the virus.

"We're all our brothers and sisters keepers, and I just think we need to take it more seriously," Sinegal said.

Pierce said it's important to think ahead about potential consequences.

"If we infect people this weekend, we're not gonna have Christmas with them, either due to quarantine or hospitalizations or death," Pierce said.

So for the safety of their loved ones and everyone else, these three are choosing to play it safe this Thanksgiving.

"There's usually fifty of us that get together every year, and due COVID it's just not gonna be the same," Castelan said.

"I don't want to chance giving something to my husband's grandparents or my parents so we're staying home," Pierce said.

If you are traveling, take those precautions seriously cases are rising across the country, so keep a list of people you come in contact with.