BEAUMONT, Texas — An hour and a half away from southeast Texas, are eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Houston.



"We are very much in the containment phase.", said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in a press conference on Thursday.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Judge Hildalgo says they are asking the patients to self quarantine. She says they've also been mapping the network of the people they've been in contact with.



Back home in Beaumont, some local residents are sharing their concerns regarding COVID-19.



Estan Dural, from Beaumont, says, "I find myself not really shaking hands with folks like I used to."

Estefany Gramajo is a student at Lamar University who says she's happy with the precautionary measures the school is taking.



"They've even provided us with hand sanitizers, and our clinic rooms and Kleenex. And if there's anybody sick or going out of the country, they let us know of the precautions being taken for that.", said Gramajo.



David Dorrell is another local resident who believes things are under control when is comes to the virus.

"I think this country has done a really good job of containing it. I'm not so concerned about the coronavirus' impact on my health. I'm more concerned about the effect the coronavirus is having on our economy.", said Dorell.



CDC and other health officials recommend washing your hands, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, and avoiding contact with sick people are some of the best ways to prevent the spread of disease.

You can find more preventative measures from the CDC here.

