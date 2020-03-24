HOUSTON — Harris County and Houston's "Stay Home Work Safe order" is similar to what many other communities are referring to as a "stay-at-home order" or a shelter-in-place.

But Houston is not shutting down.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night and will stay in effect until at least April 3, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced.

Hidalgo said only essential businesses should remain operating. She said the county and city will refer to the Department of Homeland Security's list of "16 sectors deemed critical" to determine what is essential.

Hidalgo also noted that grocery stores, restaurants (for take out, delivery and drive through) will remain open along with daycares that support essential employees.

The 16 sectors deemed 'critical' by Homeland Security

"There are 16 critical infrastructure sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof. Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21): PPD-21 identifies 16 critical infrastructure sectors."

Here are those sectors:

Chemical Sector

Commercial Facilities Sector

Communications Sector

Critical Manufacturing Sector

Dams Sector

Defense Industrial Base Sector

Emergency Services Sector

Energy Sector

Financial Services Sector

Food and Agriculture Sector

Government Facilities Sector

Healthcare and Public Health Sector

Information Technology Sector

Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector

Transportation Systems Sector

Water and Wastewater Systems Sector

Grocery stores will remain open

Judge Hidalgo made it clear Monday that she did not want to use the term "shelter-in-place" because that, in Houston, is typically reserved for plant explosions or hurricanes.

Restaurants will remain open for takeout, delivery and drive through. Daycares that provide support for essential employees will remain open.

City and county parks will also remain open, although Hidalgo warned that people must keep their distance from each other. Park workout equipment and playgrounds should not be touched or used.

Stay 6 feet apart

Hidalgo says for those who must work, they should maintain six feet from each other.

People can still handle the business they need to deal with, like caring for a pet or a family member in another household.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.