Nederland small business owner says shopping local is more important than ever this holiday season

NEDERLAND, Texas — In Texas, small businesses account for more than 45 percent of jobs, and many are suffering after months of people staying home due to the pandemic.

Months after the appearance of the coronavirus in the U.S., there was a surge in bankruptcies around the nation.

Many businesses are hoping the holiday season will help turn things around as Christmas shoppers head out to get the perfect gifts.

One business owner in Nederland is hoping that's the case.

Amy Van Pelt owns Gaudie and Co., a boutique and gift shop in Nederland.

Van Pelt has been chopping prices and doing door duster giveaways every 30 minutes to get more customers through the doors of her store.

She said the community's support for small, local businesses is needed now more than ever.

"You know Amazon, Target all of those big box corporations they benefited from the pandemic and the small businesses suffered. We're the ones that in the local community, we are the ones that are donating to your PTA and stuff like that so we're banking on our customers coming in and supporting us," Van Pelt said.

Guadie and Company is among the small businesses in Southeast Texas that have seen drastic impact in their revenue.

In an effort to make up for the losses, the Nederland retailer opened up on Sunday afternoon.

Several Southeast Texas businesses have '#SHOP409' posters to encourage folks to spend money locally.

Businesses in the area have also been making donations to help some stay afloat.