Small business support event extended after $12K spent at dozens of Southeast Texas businesses over the weekend

#SETXCashMob was started to try to stop any more small businesses from closing their doors permanently

BEAUMONT, Texas — Social media can be a powerful tool, and one Southeast Texas business owner is counting on the impact it can have.

The struggle to stay afloat financially during the pandemic is all too real for many small business owners.

Desiree Kleypas is the owner of Cactus Cactus hair salon in Port Neches.

"Knowing that you can stay open just a little bit longer and just shooting for the next month. There is no telling what's going to happen," Kleypas said.

She's now part of an online event called SETX Cash Mob.

It's an initiative that got started after a woman noticed a coffee shop called 'Gather' decide to close down because of COVID-19.



The way it works is simple. You find a local shop, spend money and share it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SETXCashMob.

Kleypas says shopping local is just like helping a neighbor.





"We are the people that we live around, we deal with on a daily basis, we have to see, we have to be involved with," Kleypas said.

There's already a lot of help pouring in. Restaurants, breweries, boutiques and hair salons are some of the businesses being highlighted on social media as community members share about their purchases.

The goal is simple: continue to shop local and help make sure no other small business is forced to close its doors for good.



"It's a great hope, gives you a sense of a little bit of a future," Kleypas said. "'Oh hey, we can meet this deadline? Watch us, we can meet this deadline.'"

The event started Friday and was intended to last through the weekend.

With the community having spent more than $12,000 in three days at 82 businesses, they're going to keep it going for another week.