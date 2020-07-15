'Biggest fear is that this will drag on for months,' Small business owners say your help is much needed as they fight to stay afloat

If you're not in a place to financially support the businesses, there are other ways to help.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Industries from restaurants to retail have been adapting for months now, but the business owners who spoke to 12News say there are things everyone can do to help.

John Swift with Republic Chicken. David Pool from Avenue Coffee and Cafe. Brittney Morgan with Bungalow Boutiqe. Anna Pappa, owner at Tanglz Color Studio. Dennis Moncla with Colorado Canyon mini golf center.



These are just a few of the business owners still serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not easy owning a small business right now.



"I gotta tell you it's tough. We've gone from 25 to 50," Swift said.

The uncertainty of the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic isn't helping.



"Our biggest fear is that this will drag on for months and months, making it impossible for any small business to stay open," Moncla said.

For the past couple of months, people's livelihoods have been on the line.



"One of the hardest things about being a business owner right now is just uncertainty day to day, whether or not we're gonna be able to keep our staff working safely, and whether or not they're gonna be able to make ends meet," Pool said.

The precautions in place at each business can be uncomfortable, maybe even inconvenient, but it's worth staying open.



"We've been wearing masks pretty much since we've reopened," Pappas said.

The measures they're taking look a little different at each business.

"When every putter and every ball comes back in, we sanitize each one of those. We even sanitize the little golf pencils that people use in between," Moncla said.

So what can each of us do to help?



"Keep supporting local, keep supporting each other," Morgan said.

"Just let them know that you're thinking about them," Pappas said.

It's good to remember that social media is a powerful thing too.

"Let the community know which business are open, which ones are operating safely, which ones you feel safe going to," Moncla said.

A like or share on a post from your favorite businesses can go a long way. So can your decision to shop and eat local.



"We're doing everything we can with cleaning. We need you. We need you to come and see us," Swift said.



Your support, whether it's financial or virtual, will go a long way.

These businesses have many precautions in place for your safety as well as their own.

