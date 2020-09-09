Sixteen Lamar University student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Eight of the student-athletes are symptomatic while the other eight are asymptomatic.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Sixteen athletes at Lamar University are under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test results come from tests administered before the Labor Day holiday weekend according to Lamar University spokesperson Shelly Vitanza.

Eight of the student-athletes are symptomatic while the other eight are asymptomatic Vitanza said.

The university has been testing all athletes weekly in accordance with NCAA regulations she said.

An additional 2,300 masks have recently been passed out to students on campus where so far there have been 90 cases of COVID-19 according to Vitanza.

