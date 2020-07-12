Looking for a free COVID-19 test? You can get one in Port Arthur

If you're looking to get tested, you can visit the Bob Bowers Civic Center to be tested at no charge to you

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you live in Jefferson County, you have the chance to get tested for the coronavirus at no cost to you.

The state set up a location at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur for those looking to get tested.

Mayor Thurman Bartie is urging people from all over Jefferson County to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing being offered.

Bartie said he's been committed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases in Port Arthur down since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Bartie said it's important to get tested and know your status before you are around others for the holidays.

"Some individuals don't want to wear a mask. Some individuals, for whatever reason, are still oblivious to the fact that this is a reality. COVID is a killer," Bartie said.

The mayor said this week will be telling, to see how Port Arthur fared over Thanksgiving.

Bartie said it's important to offer free COVID-19 testing because some people don't have the funds to pay to get tested.

The free testing will continue from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, and preregistration is required.

The Bob Bowers Civic Center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.