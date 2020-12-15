Several Port Arthur ISD schools close through the holidays due to COVID-19

All of the schools will be out for winter break from Friday, Dec. 18 to Monday, Jan. 4, when they plan to resume both virtual and in-person learning.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Several schools in Port Arthur will be closed the rest of the week due to potential exposures to COVID-19.

The affected campuses will shift to virtual learning through Thursday.

The closure comes just before the students start winter break. All of the schools will be out for winter break from Friday, Dec. 18 to Monday, Jan. 4, when they plan to resume both virtual and in-person learning.

School district administrators explained why they made this decision to close seven schools.

Here is a list of the schools closing:

Port Acres Elementary

Staff Sergeant Lucian Adams Elementary

Lincoln Middle School

Jefferson Middle School

Woodrow Wilson Early College High School

Memorial 9th Grade Academy

Memorial High School and the Career and Technical Education Center

Lincoln Middle School was initially scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, but now the school will be closed like all the others until Thursday.

Port Arthur ISD spokesperson Kristyn Cathey said the shift to virtual learning should not affect students trying to take their final exams.

Port Arthur's schools use a similar online platform called Schoology that allows students to submit assignments and take tests, and all students were provided with devices to complete their work from home, Cathey said.

Cathey said schools were closed this week not only due to positive COVID-19 cases, but also potential exposure to COVID by students and staff.

"We don't want our schools to turn into a hot spot for COVID," she said. "We can't control what people do outside of our buildings."

Port Arthur ISD custodial staff are cleaning the schools now and will continue to do so throughout the week.