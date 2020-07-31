A second program is designed to help struggling renters in Houston who may have missed out on relief in May.

HOUSTON — A second assistance program is going to be available for Houston renters who are struggling to keep up with their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a $19 million rental assistance program with $15 million coming from the city's CARES Act funding and $4 million coming from private donations which was raised in the last 36 hours.

Turner said they hope to grow the fund to $20-25 million by next week.

The announcement comes the same day millions of Americans are losing their extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit from the CARES Act.

Baker Ripley will once again administer the program. The funding will not be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

The mayor explained that they are trying to design metrics that will help those in most need, especially residents who face immediate eviction.

If you have a lease, you qualify for this second relief program. Some of the funding will be set aside for people who didn't quality for help from the CARES Act.

Undocumented immigrants will also be eligible for relief under this second program.

The program also provides funding for Lone Star Legal Aid to help renters.

"We want to keep people in their homes," Turner said.

The mayor is asking justices of the peace to be thoughtful in this time when it comes to eviction notices.

The Houston Apartment Association is also working on developing a voluntary grace period to help renters.

Turner also pleaded Friday afternoon with the state and federal governments to help the city.

“(We) won't meet every need but we'll do our part,” Turner said. “Congress, if you're listening, Mr. President, if you're listening, people need your help and they need your help now."

The first program was provided in May. The $15 million meant to help Houstonians pay rent was gone in less than 90 minutes.

"If we had kept it open there would have been thousands more who would have applied, we had to cut it off because there was no money there," Turner said at the time.

At the time, the City of Houston Housing Department acknowledged the funding was nowhere near enough to meet the need of all Houstonians.

Evictions