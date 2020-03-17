BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texas schools are offering meal options for families that need a hand up while class is canceled.

Many schools are adjusting schedules due concerns about the coronavirus. A number of the districts are providing meals for students while the closures take place.

East Chambers ISD will offer breakfast and lunch to all community children 1-18 years old at no cost to families. You may drive through the connecting road between Buccaneer and School Road where the Dome Cafeteria is located between 7:15 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, and we will provide curbside service supplying you with a breakfast and a lunch for each of your children from 1-18 years old. For those who cannot come during this time, we will serve lunch only between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. using the same procedures.

is working on a 'flexible education program' and will soon give more information about a food delivery program. Newton ISD is offering 'grab and go' meals at the following locations starting on March 23.

Newton Elementary drive thru

Hwy. 87 Housing Authority Office

MLK Drive-Antioch Church parking lot

Liberty Baptist Church

Pine Grove Baptist Church

Bleakwood (old school) Mama's Kitchen

Bon Wier Baptist Church parking lot

Bon Wier Church of God in Christ

Biloxi CME Church

Sand Jack-Live Oak Church parking lot

Belgrade Baptist Church

Old Salem Fire Department parking lot

Trout Creek-Fire Department parking lot

We're adding to this list. If you know of area schools offering meal options during closures, send us a message.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

