The mask mandate expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County Commissioner Howard Gillespie confirmed to 3News Monday that commissioners have decided they will not be extending the mask mandate that is currently in place in their county.

According to Gillespie, commissioners received the go ahead from their local health department since the number of COVID-19 cases in San Patricio County have been low and have continued to decrease. He said should cases go back up, the County would reinforce the mask mandate.