SAN ANTONIO — The Metropolitan Health District is investigating a second confirmed travel-related positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in San Antonio.

The person recently traveled to Japan and had a history of underlying health issues that placed them at a higher risk for contracting the disease.

This brings the number of travel-related COVID-19 cases in San Antonio to two outside of the federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The individual is receiving treatment at Methodist Hospital, where staff "immediately activated protocols" to isolate the patient and ensure the safety of others', according to Metro Health officials. It's important to note this confirmed case is not a community-spread case, according to San Antonio Metro Health.

Additionally, visitor restrictions have been implemented at the hospital, with screenings for each one who enters the hospital and immediate isolation for any patient showing potential symptoms of coronavirus.

