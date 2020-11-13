Rural areas in Southeast Texas seeing double COVID-19 death rates compared to other counties

"That's going to be the key is just basically everybody working together."

JASPER, Texas — New data shows a startling urban and rural divide in Southeast Texas. In Jefferson County, only 2 percent of COVID-19 patients aren't recovering from the virus.

Records show that the coronavirus has caused a deadly surge in major cities. In rural areas, like Jasper and Newton counties, twice as many deaths are being reported. That's not the only thing on the rise.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said his county hasn't gone untouched.

"We're a rural community. When our people do catch it, unfortunately we've had some very severe cases," Allen said.

The numbers show a lot of those cases are ending with patients dying.

Jasper County is one of the rural areas that proves no place is off limits to the coronavirus.

"Our numbers aren't as high as some of the other areas around us, but for our population of approximately 36,000 they are pretty high compared to the same percentage or same ratio that's in Hardin County. So it's a big concern," Allen said.

From October to November, reports show 16 percent of people who caught COVID-19 in Jasper County have died from the virus.

In other areas, the fatality rate nearly doubles.

In Newton County, 67 percent of the people who tested positive for the virus in the past month have died.

Doctors and county officials are bracing for what's to come. In Jefferson County, 253 cases have already been reported for the week.

Beaumont Dr. Qamar Arfeen fears that certain areas may run out of hospital beds and will need more manpower.

"We cannot afford to have a whole bunch of people getting sick at the same time," Arfeen said.

On the other hand, Judge Allen said teamwork can save lives.

"I think that's going to be the key is just basically everybody working together and like I said before, just being our brother's keeper. That's what it's all about," Allen said.

Officials are encouraging you to mask up for your safety, and for those around you.

According to data from the state, Jasper County had tested 8,455 people for COVID-19 as of Nov. 11, 2020. (This number includes lab-confirmed tests, not rapid tests.) 525 people have tested positive since March. Thirty people have died in the county. The population in Jasper County is 37,167. That puts the county's death rate around 5.71 percent.