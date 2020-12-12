Rural areas in Southeast Texas may have to wait longer to receive COVID-19 vaccine

With the coronavirus setting new records almost every day, medical officials say we're entering into a dark winter. That's why rural areas are trying to make sure they are not left out of the loop when it comes to the vaccine. “Rural frontline workers have been working just as hard against the virus,” said John Henderson, CEO of the Texas Association of Rural Health. Although the area may be small, their problems are big. Rural areas may have to wait a little longer for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“A rural ER nurse or physician is no less valuable than an urban ER nurse or physician,” Henderson said. “A doctor in Jefferson County and a doctor in Jasper County are both in that tier one of health care provider groups.”



It's true, but Jefferson County is the only county in our region where vaccines are being shipped.



Henderson said "the difference is in the timing and the distribution,” which brings uncertainty to rural communities.



“So, the Jefferson County physician is going to get their vaccine a week or two before the physician in Jasper County,” Henderson said.



Henderson said the unclear time frame doesn't sit well with him.



“I would argue, at least as much or maybe more at risk, but also more essential, you know, because of the limited staffing in the rural hospitals and clinics,” Henderson said.



The total of fatalities in small towns since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic are listed below: