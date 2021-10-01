Rural Americans are dying of COVID-19 at twice the rate of those in urban environments, study shows

Since the pandemic began, about 1 in 434 rural Americans have died from COVID-19, compared with roughly 1 in 513 urban Americans.

ANAHUAC, Texas — Rural Americans are dying of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of urban Americans, according to the rural policy research institute.



While hospitalizations have dropped in the past week, deaths remain high.



In fact, August and September are on track to the be deadliest months of the pandemic locally. Part of the problem for more rural counties is a distrust of the vaccine.



It's a bridge that health officials are trying to fix.

The fight against COVID-19's second surge has been especially tough in Southeast Texas. In Hardin County, officials have taken steps to provide resources in one place.



"We opened up a one-stop-shop in Hardin County where you can come and get tested. You can also get the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine," said Sharon Whitley, Hardin County Health Director.



Whitley said the county has also had to push for people to get shots.



"We're doing more outreach due to those individuals who are hesitant to get the vaccine," Whitley said.



When it comes to vaccination rates, Hardin, like other counties in Southeast Texas, remains below 50 percent.



Kendra Youmans, a medical assistant with Embry Health, said she gives out tests every day to people who chose not to get vaccinated.



"They're not as vaccinated, Hardin County, we've seen a lot of people that are not vaccinated from our numbers," Youmans said.



According to a study from the rural policy research institute, rural communities are experiencing a lot more deaths from COVID-19. In Southeast Texas, they only classify Jasper and Tyler counties as rural.



We looked at the chances of dying from COVID-19 regionally. Here’s a look at the regional COVID-19 deaths.

In Newton County, 11.7% of people who caught COVID-19 have died.



In Jasper County, it's 9%.

Tyler County it's 6.5%.

Compare that with only 2.1% in Jefferson County.

The Hardin County health director said the reason for the disparity is due to size.



"We're smaller. We don’t have as many resources as large communities," Whitley said.



But when resources are made available, like the drive-thru location on Monroe Street in Kountze, Whitley said there's another struggle.

"Is getting the word out. And just like I stated before larger cities have more resources and ways of getting the word out. As far as rural areas, we're a little behind," Whitley said.

Whitley said with the holiday season coming up, she hopes more people will take advantage of the resources available, and she urges people to do their own research to decide what's best for them.