HOUSTON — A small group of students and employees at Rice University have been asked to self-quarantine because of an employee's possible exposure to the Wuhan Coronavirus during overseas travel, according to university officials.

A Rice University press release states that the employee's travel was not on the CDC's restricted travel list and the university's Crisis Management Advisory Committee made the decision Saturday out of an abundance of caution.

The university is working closely with and at the guidance of the Harris County Public Health.

At this time, the university is not planning to suspend campus operations, events or classes.

Students are asked to please contact Student Health Services if they are sick.

Additionally, as a precaution, Rice University is also requiring everyone in the Rice community who travels outside the U.S. to register their travel at this website.

