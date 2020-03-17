BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texas restaurants are making the move toward carry-out only after a disaster declaration was issued for Jefferson County amid efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Although officials continue to reiterate that there are no confirmed cases in the area, some businesses are taking precautions to protect patrons.

Chick-Fil-A is closing its inside dining rooms at all locations, and will only serve food via drive thru.

is closing its inside dining rooms at all locations, and will only serve food via drive thru. Lupe Tortilla in Beaumont is now open for to-go, drive-up service only. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the restaurant announced inside dining won't be available for the next 15 days.

Whataburger announced it would close all its dining rooms by March 17 at 3 p.m. to 'protect the well-being of our Family Members and communities.' Drive-thru windows will stay open.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

