Rental, utility assistance available to some low, moderate income families in Beaumont affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The application has a series of questions that will help you determine if your family qualifies for assistance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont announced on Thursday there may be some relief available for low-to-moderate income families affected by the pandemic.

Rental and utility assistance is being offered to families who are eligible and are selected to receive the help through an application process.

The city isn't accepting or processing the applications, but you can apply by filling out the form and contacting Some Other Place at (409)-832-7976 or Habitat for Humanity at (409)-832-5853 to make an interview appointment.

From the City of Beaumont:

COVID-19 Rental and Utility Assistance

The City was recently allocated CDBG funding to assist low-to-moderate income families economically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The City has contracted with Some Other Place and Habitat for Humanity to administer this program. The City is NOT accepting or processing these applications. In order to apply, please follow the following steps.

Step 1: Review the attached application to determine if you may be eligible for assistance. For questions, please contact the grant administrators listed below in Step 3.

Step 2: If you believe that you may be eligible, please complete the application and gather the necessary documentation.



Step 3: Call either Some Other Place/Henry’s Place at (409) 832-7976 or Habitat for Humanity at (409) 832-5853 to make an appointment for an interview and for next steps in the review process.