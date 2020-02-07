Rental refunds, cancellations available as Galveston beaches close for July 4th weekend

Galveston County has enacted strict rules basically closing the beaches except to people on foot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Forget the beach for the Fourth of July. Galveston County officials are urging citizens to avoid coming to Bolivar Peninsula this weekend.

The county has enacted strict rules basically closing the beaches except to people on foot. And even then, hours will be limited.

The beaches will be closed this holiday weekend except to walkers at certain times.

That may have put a dent in some of your plans, especially if you already put some money down on rental property. Some people have hit road blocks as they try to cancel cabin and condo rentals.

Cancellation policies vary between each individual company. With Air BNB, for example, it's up to each individual host.

Their policies range from flexible to super strict.

Flexible policies include free cancellation until 14 days before check in.

If you booked less than 14 days before check in, you get free cancellation for 48 hours after booking and up to 24 hours before check in.

Beyond that, you can cancel up to 24 hours before check in and get a refund for the nightly rate and cleaning fee, but not the service fee.

Bolivar Escapes Vacation Rentals Manager Wendy Droziers says they've only had two people cancel so far, which is probably because of the limited foot traffic hours the county is allowing.



“A lot of people have not cancelled. They're still coming. All of our stores and restaurants will be open, and all of our houses are ready,” Droziers said.



Those who do cancel through Bolivar Escapes for this weekend’s rentals will receive half of the full rental amount minus fees, or you could reschedule for a later date.



Those foot traffic hours for beaches in Galveston County are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 3 - 5.