Rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. | How you should plan for the holidays during a pandemic

BEAUMONT, Texas — Once again, coronavirus cases are rapidly rising around the country.

More than 120,000 new cases were reported nationwide on Thursday and nearly 118,000 cases Friday.

This holiday season, COVID-19 is still a concern. Health officials are still advising people to avoid large gatherings.

With the flu threat, there is added concern. Here is a look at COVID-19 trends across Texas and what doctors are saying.

Two Beaumont doctors said they are starting to see some flue cases in Southeast Texas, but they can usually expect more toward the end of the year. Both recommended that everyone should get a flu shot and keep holiday get-togethers to a minimum.

Holidays without family sounds tough, but in the COVID-19 era, it's a reality.

"There's always a concern with the holiday season," Dr. Ray Callas said. He is one of many health professionals hoping people err on the side of caution this year.

"We have Thanksgiving coming up, we have Christmas coming up, are we going to see a huge spike?" Dr. Gary Mennie said.

"This is the most stressed I have felt in my 20 plus career of working," Dr. Max Peralta in El Paso said.

El Paso has over 23,000 positive cases and 18 new deaths, as of Friday.

"We're all concerned when we see these spikes in other parts of the country, you know are we heading for that type of spike?" Mennie said.

Hospitalizations in Southeast Texas are still low.

The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported that 60 people in Jefferson County are in the hospital with COVID-19. Amid flu season, Dr. Callas and Dr. Mennie said it is time to be even more cautious now.

Both encouraged Southeast Texans to get vaccinated for influenza.

"We have to make sure that we get vaccinated and immunized to make sure that we in Southeast Texas don't get hit with a double whammy," Mennie said.

Getting tested for COVID-19 for peace of mind just is not feasible right now.

"We have tests, but there's only so many, so you try and not use them," Mennie said.

Dr. Mennie said you should only get tested if you have symptoms, becuase getting tested too early could lead to a false sense of security.

"If you're around someone that was COVID-19 positive, and you're concerned, but you're not having symptoms, at least wait a minimum of four days," Mennie said.

Lately, Southeast Texas is averaging around 100 new cases a day. On Friday, 113 new cases were reported in our region.