Health official says rapid decline of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations could signal beginning of the end

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials have seen a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations globally.

This downward trend has people wondering if the pandemic has finally ended. Health officials believe that while the pandemic is not over, the trend does signal the end could be on its way.

“So knowing all what we know, we should feel very comfortable going forward in future that we should be able to live just like we have been living with common cold and flu," Dr. Qamar Arfeen, pulmonologist, said.

COVID-19 is one of the most infectious viruses known to man, according to health experts. However, Arfeen said Southeast Texas is in a much better place than it was two months ago.

According to Arfeen, health officials at Baptist Hospital are seeing a weekly decline in cases. Officials are also reporting fewer hospitalizations of people who have been affected by the virus.

While hospitalizations are declining, health officials are still seeing and treating asymptomatic COVID-19 patients on a regular basis. However, Arfeen said that is less of a concern for doctors.

Arfeen said health officials are more equipped now than ever before with medications and proper resources to combat COVID-19.

Even though cases are declining, those who test positive for the virus are encouraged to take it seriously and get treated.