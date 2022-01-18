Rainbow PUSH Coalition to open new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Beaumont

Medical professionals agree that the demand for testing is high and many are depending on accurate and fast testing to help slow the spread of the virus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Finding a COVID-19 testing appointment has become a challenge. There's a need for more testing and one non-profit Is stepping up with a new testing site.



The Rainbow PUSH Coalition hopes to help ease the burden by opening a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.



“I have seen the lines here in Southeast Texas and for COVID testing and it is horrific because the lines are around the corner,” said Dr. Candice Matthews, Texas organizer with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “So now we going to also have testing here. So, we can provide 1. Safe testing, 2. Results within 24 to 48 hours.”



“Especially at the surge,” said Beaumont physician, Dr. Msonthi Levine. “I think at any time moving forward, every American should have the ability to check themselves at any time, just because it's so difficult to tell if it's a common flu, or if it is a COVID infection.”



Right now, people can get tested at the "Church of I Am" in Beaumont.

The non-profit also hopes to expand.



“I look forward to doing more churches throughout Texas, and Southeast Texas as well. All the way until jasper and that is exactly what we are doing. Exactly on our target,” Matthews said.



Testing is free, and the process is quick and easy. You don't even have to leave your car.



“Do not be that person where you have to be on a ventilator. Because that is not a good feeling. You need to understand when you get tested you are a part of the solution,” Matthews said.



These tests are free all you need to bring is your ID or Social Security card. No insurance is needed.