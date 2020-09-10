President Trump responds after failed Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Thursday night, after a flurry of revelations about the failed attempt, Trump tweeted criticisms of Whitmer and used the platform to condemn "extreme violence."

Hours after the FBI foiled an alleged plot to kidnap her, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press briefing Thursday that President Donald Trump’s words had been a “rallying cry” for extremists.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal criminal complaint. Separately, seven others were charged in state court under Michigan’s anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and seeking a “civil war.”

Thursday night, after a flurry of revelations about the failed attempt, Trump tweeted criticisms of Whitmer and used the platform to condemn "extreme violence."

The president has been critical of Whitmer's COVID-19 response for months, and Thursday night he doubled down on those attacks before addressing the kidnapping plot.

"Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job," Trump started his thread. He then said "my" justice department and federal law enforcement announced the failed plan to kill the governor.

"Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist," he continued.

When Whitmer discussed this scheme against her life, she noted the president's comments at the first debate against presidential candidate Joe Biden, when he said "stand back, stand by" apparently toward the Proud Boys, a hate group.

"I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence," the president went on to say, "Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!"

In Michigan, schools are open and so are churches.

In response, Governor Whitmer tweeted a link to the news conference she held Thursday afternoon, where she argued that Trump’s words have stoked hatred from far-right extremists.

Mr. President, I thought you weren’t interested in a virtual debate?



You clearly didn’t watch my speech earlier. Feel free to tune in: https://t.co/QV5zsyrWDL https://t.co/V7GMj4cJFn — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 9, 2020

"Our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division," Whitmer said Thursday afternoon. "Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Whitmer’s remarks in a statement earlier on Thursday.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate,” she said. “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

Whitmer said the president's failure to condemn these groups meant they saw it as a "call to action."

There’s no indication in the criminal complaint that the men arrested were inspired by Trump. Authorities also have not publicly said whether the men were angry about Whitmer’s coronavirus orders, which sharply curtailed businesses and individuals in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Late Thursday night, Biden also tweeted, joining the conversation on the kidnapping plot. He said Trump's call to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN," a tweet from April, was heard.

"He's giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country — and we have to stop it," Biden's tweet read.

Michigan lawmakers have also spoke up on social media tonight about both the failed plot and the presidents remarks:

