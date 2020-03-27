CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Chambers County Public Health Department confirmed Friday that another resident of the county tested positive for COVID-19.

The first person who contracted the virus is reportedly quarantined in her home in West Chambers County, according to the health department. The woman is between 50 and 60 years of age and reportedly in stable condition.

Officials say her immediate risk to other residents of Chambers County is low, and she will be monitored by the health department.

Her case represents a possible travel related case, according to the Chambers County website.

The second patient in Chambers County is a woman between the age of 40 and 50-years-old. Her test results were confirmed, but there is a pending investigation regarding how the woman caught the virus.

The third person who tested positive for the COVID-19 in Chambers county was reported Friday, March 27.

The health department says the patient is a male between the 50 and 60-years-old. He lives in East Chambers County, and is in good condition. Officials say his case is not travel related.

The health department has not released the patients' names due to confidentiality laws.

This result brings the total number of positive cases to three in Chambers County and 28 known cases in the Southeast Texas area as of March 27.

12News is keeping track of positive cases in eight Southeast Texas counties including Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, and Tyler Counties.

More | Chambers County Case Coverage

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Southeast Texas coronavirus tracking maps

RELATED: Southeast Texas judges issue stay-at-home order for all of Southeast Texas

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

RELATED: VERIFY: Real debates about COVID-19 and ibuprofen as fake social posts circulate

RELATED: VERIFY: Top questions about the coronavirus stimulus checks answered

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Also on 12Newsnow.com

Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes

Florida to set up checkpoints to stop drivers from New Orleans

Port Arthur reports first confirmed COVD19 case