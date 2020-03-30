WOODVILLE, Texas — Officials in Tyler County on Monday, March 30, 2020, reported the first positive test results for the coronavirus in the county

A 61-year-old Hillister woman has become the county’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus according to a Facebook post from the Tyler County Emergency Management office.

The woman showed up at a Tyler County clinic "a few days ago" and was tested the post said.

The names of those testing positive are not being released due to patient privacy laws.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Southeast Texas coronavirus tracking maps

12News is keeping track of positive cases in eight Southeast Texas counties including Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, and Tyler Counties.

RELATED: VERIFY: What's the difference between 'quarantine,' 'isolation' and 'social distancing'?

RELATED: VERIFY: No, drinking water doesn't prevent the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, members of Congress who are self-quarantined for coronavirus cannot vote remotely

RELATED: VERIFY: No, mosquitoes will not give you coronavirus

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, you won't be forcibly quarantined if someone on your plane has the coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean for a disease to be a pandemic?

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, it's possible to make homemade hand sanitizer

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you cancel your flight without paying a penalty over coronavirus fears?

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, you can use disinfectant wipes to clean your phone

RELATED: VERIFY: You will not get tested for the coronavirus when donating blood

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer should be used for about 20 seconds, not three to four minutes