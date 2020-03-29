KOUNTZE, Texas — Officials in Hardin County are investigating a Friday death that may be related to COVID-19 and on Saturday, reported three more positive test results for the coronavirus.

A Silsbee resident, who had been previously tested for the coronavirus, died on Friday before their test results came in according to a news release from Hardin County officials.

The health department is investigating the death that county officials believe may become Southeast Texas' second death due to the virus the release said.

The three new positive results were from Lumberton but no other details were given in the news release from the county.

The three positive test results from the Hardin County Public Health Department bring the total number of people in the county testing positive for COVID-19 to nine.

One of the newest positive results released Saturday was of a man, who works at the Lumberton WalMart according to Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

By the time the man's positive results came in Friday night he had already recovered McDaniel confirmed to 12News.

Hardin-Jefferson High School band director Mike Westbrook, of Lumberton, died of Friday becoming the first Southeast Texan to die after contracting the virus.

The names of those testing positive are not being released due to patient privacy laws.

The first person in Hardin County reported to have the coronavirus was a Lumberton man who tested positive in Louisiana where he was working.

His results were confirmed by Hardin County officials on March 21, 2020.

12News is keeping track of positive cases in eight Southeast Texas counties including Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, and Tyler Counties.

