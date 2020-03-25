PORT NECHES, Texas — Teachers in Port Neches have stepped up to make sure they get a chance to check on their students.

The teachers started a caravan on Tuesday evening as they traveled from Port Neches Elementary through town hoping to get a glimpse of their students.

We caught up with Angela Lewis and other teachers as they rolled through the Ridgewood addition, off Merriman. Lewis teaches 5th grade. She says helping the students get through this difficult time this was the least she and her colleagues could do.

“Today, we are doing a parade where we pass by the neighborhoods, the students that go to Port Neches Elementary, and we're just hoping to get a glimpse of our kids,” Lewis said. “We all miss our kids so much, and we've been trying to stay in touch with them through text messages and phone calls and remind and our new google classroom. So, we're just trying to utilize all of our technology to stay in contact with them. It's been a trying time for all of them, and we just want to see our kids face to face today.”

The teachers had a little help from the "Indian spirit" spreading good cheer in Port Neches.



They say they just wanted to show kids how much they miss and care about them.

