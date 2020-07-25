Port Neches-Groves parents concerned students may become 'statistic' due to COVID-19 pandemic

"I don't want to take a chance that a teacher or a child, not even my child, becomes a statistic and ends up on a gurney in the hallway at Baptist Hospital."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Parents in Southeast Texas are facing an all too familiar dilemma: send their children back to school or keep them home.

For residents in Port Neches-Groves ISD, virtual learning is not even an option. Parents who are not comfortable sending their children back to school will have to search for another school district. Some said they hope this is not the district's final decision.

"I don't want to take a chance that a teacher or a child, not even my child, becomes a statistic and ends up on a gurney in the hallway at Baptist Hospital," Port Neches Groves parent Lindsey Brackin-Austin said.

She said this is not an easy decision for many parents, and having no option is forcing them to look elsewhere for their children's education.

"I think that everybody should have an option that works best for their families," Brackin-Austin said. "All it takes is one person and you can possibly infect an entire campus.

Port Neches-Groves ISD is the only district in Southeast Texas so far that is not offering a virtual learning option, forcing some parents to figure out other options on their own.

"I do understand that for some people, the best option for them will be to return their student to school in person, and that's great," Brackin-Austin said. "But the more people that are able to use the option to keep their children at home, if that's what they want to do, will help the kids at school social distance."

A group of parents in a community Facebook group are leaning on each other, asking for recommendations for homeschooling programs. On Friday, the parents started a petition asking school administrators to reconsider a virtual learning option. The petition already has over 300 signatures.

Port Neches Groves ISD officials did not respond to a request for an interview.



"I feel like this authoritarian approach that we're taking, telling people that you can either get on board with sending your child to in person learning or you can just leave the district or try to teach them yourself at home, I don't think that is the best method," Brackin-Austin said.

Virtual learning will not be easy, but safety is her number one priority, she said.



"I've been stressed since March with this," Brackin-Austin said. "It's not necessarily something I can't handle, it's just something I'm willing to adjust and make work for the safety of my community and my children."

Port Neches Groves ISD is working with families of students with medical concerns, she said. Students like her child may qualify for their homebound program.

Other parents whose children have medical conditions are encouraged to contact the schools directly.