Port Neches cafe returns to curbside service as Jefferson County mask order takes effect

PORT NECHES, Texas — As a mask order takes effect in Jefferson County at least one business has chosen to scale back their operations again to deal with the order.

On Port Neches Avenue Wednesday afternoon one coffee shop & cafe even closed their dining room all together and returned to curbside service only.

The Avenue Coffee & Café has been taking it slow and playing it safe since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

They reopened just two weeks ago but now owner, David Pool, says they decided to scale back to curbside and delivery-only for the safety of their employees as well as their customers.

“It's wild times,” said Pool who says he’s prioritizing the safety of his staff and customers.

That’s why he decided it'd be best if they scaled back to curbside and delivery only.

“Everything is changing every day and sometimes that's discouraging,” he said.

Adapting to change is key for business owners everywhere, especially during this pandemic he told 12News.

“Even stuff like today, where you have half a day's notice to get things together, you just have to be ready,” he said.

The change came on day one of Jefferson County's mask ordinance and in addition to safety the customer's experience is just as important to Pool.

“We want to make sure we have all of our people happy, when they come to visit us, and we felt that's the best way to we could continue to make every person who chooses to visit us have a positive experience.,” he said from behind a black bandanna.

The order didn't clarify enforcement and Pool didn't want his employees having to turn away customers.

“The last thing that I want to do as an owner is have my team be put in situations where they're uncomfortable or they don't know how to approach… You know, we just don't want to be in the unknown,” Pool said.

Through all the constant changes business remains good standing for cafe.

“I really think that as a business when people see that you have the best interest of your team and your patrons first, then they're gonna embrace you and support you,” he said.

Pool doesn't know when they'll reopen their dining room as it's all up in the air right now as they continue to monitor the number of cases in the area, while keeping safety a priority for everyone.