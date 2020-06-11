Port Arthur seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases in early days of November

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie is urging people to follow the directions of health experts

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — COVID-19 is still making an impact in communities across Southeast Texas, and Port Arthur is no exception.

Five days into November, Port Arthur has seen an outstanding uptick in COVID-19 cases.

But how do these new numbers compare to previous months?

September 21 was a record day for Port Arthur, with 55 new cases being reported. The most in a single day that month.

On that same day, Beaumont reported seven cases.

In total, 608 cases were reported in Port Arthur in September.

In October, 585 total cases were reported for the city. On October 19, the city had the most reported new cases with 52 in a single day. Beaumont reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on that day.

As of November 5, 40 coronavirus cases have already been reported.

Mayor Thurman Bartie said health officials haven't pinpointed the cause. He said the trend is 'alarming' and 'very disappointing.'

"It could be attributed to several things," Bartie said.

If this trend continues, it could be on pace to beat out September and October's monthly COVID case totals.

"Just do what you are asked to do by the health professionals -- by the scientists. not falling for some political jargon -- that could tickle your personality so to speak, but does nothing for your health and well-being," Bartie said.

Mayor Bartie asked that folks remember three things, mask up, sanitize and social distance.