Port Arthur to host drive through flu clinic Thursday, will offer vaccines

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The City of Port Arthur is set to host its annual drive through flu clinic on Thursday, October 8.

You can take part in the event by stopping by the Port Arthur Public Library between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to get a flue shot. The library is located at 4615 9th Avenue.

You may be wondering, is there a time that’s best to get the vaccine?

The answer is yes, during the month of October.

Dr. Stuart Ray, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins, says October is your best bet to get the flu shot. According to Ray, that's when flu season really starts to pick up.

"The most important thing is to get it when it's available. Certainly, the best time is probably before the end of October”

Our other experts agree, like family medicine doctor LaTasha Perkins and pediatrician doctor Linda Fu.

"So it's best to get it early enough so that you're protected for the whole season," Fu advocates. "Not too early such that it won't last through the full season. What we recommend is to get your kids vaccinated in September of October."

“October is going to be the optimum month to get it," Perkins agreed.

Our researchers also checked that advice against charts on the CDC website.

Those charts show when flu cases peaked for different age ranges last season, with cases spiking towards the end of January and sharply declining at the end of March for every age group.

The CDC warns the peak varies year to year, but according to these guidelines released in August, the agency agrees that October is the best month to get vaccinated.

“You want to make sure that your immunity lasts the entire season," Ray added.

The IAC says immunity lasts at least six months, so getting a vaccination in July or August may be too early.