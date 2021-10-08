Port Arthur ISD superintendent issues order requiring masks at all district campuses, facilities

Only 60% of district staff have chosen to be vaccinated.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur school district will be requiring masks to be worn at all of its campuses and facilities.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Video above is from August 10, 2021.)

The announcement that masks would be required starting Monday, August 23, 2021, was made Friday morning in a news release from superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie.

Porterie cited the rise in COIVD-19 cases around the country and in Southeast Texas along with the crowded hospitals in the region for his decision.

He also noted that 40% of the district's staff had chosen not to be vaccinated.

"Our students and our staff deserve the best chance the district can give for success. My action to require mandatory masking is a far cry from mandatory vaccines, but some may regard it as just as bad. I cannot stand by and not do anything," Porterie said in the release.

Porterie will be recommending that the school board amend the district's dress code for students and staff to include masks and require them during on and off-campus activities according to the release.

The announcement comes the day after the Texas Supreme Court dismissed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott's request to disallow mask mandates in Texas school districts — albeit on a technicality.

The Supreme Court's order Thursday temporarily allows school districts to require face coverings because it leaves in place previous temporary restraining orders issued by a Travis County judge, whom Paxton wanted the high court to overrule. Justices cited a provision that typically requires matters to go to an appellate court before it reaches the state's highest civil court.

"There is no way a child can remain at home and accomplish what is expected of him/her. It is imperative for our community of children to be in school, face-to-face and remain as safe as possible," he said in the release.

From a Port Arthur ISD news release...

Beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, all staff, students and any individual who visits any Port Arthur Independent School District facility will be required to wear a mask.

The Port Arthur Independent School District (PAISD) has had a successful academic school year opening. However, it has come with much concern over the rise of positive COVID-19 cases across the country and, particularly, in our area.

As Superintendent of Schools, I am charged to do what is in the best interest of all students and staff.

We are, yet again, faced with issues of life and death as more and more individuals get sick and hospitals are filled to capacity. As I watch the news each day, I see a resurgence of the pandemic we thought we had left behind last spring. Our schools have reopened for in person instruction. Our hospitals are overcrowded and, unfortunately, 40% of our staff have chosen not to be vaccinated at this time.

Our students and our staff deserve the best chance the district can give for success. My action to require mandatory masking is a far cry from mandatory vaccines, but some may regard it as just as bad. I cannot stand by and not do anything.

Each week the district will work with local health agencies to assess the situation and decide whether the mandatory masking protocol should be lifted. I will recommend to the Board at its next scheduled meeting to amend the student and staff dress codes. The amended dress code will require that students and staff while on district facilities and during on/off campus activities to wear a mask as a part of the required attire. Individual accommodations will be addressed for both staff and students.

We have strongly encouraged both staff and students to wear masks and continue to practice sanitizing and hand washing. Most parents and staff have done a great job being supportive in wearing masks in order to combat and mitigate the spread of the virus in our schools. With the return of our students, social distancing has not always been possible. Wearing a mask is the most practical way to protect ourselves, especially when not everyone is vaccinated. We have seen numbers in our area skyrocket over the past several weeks. Our employees and students are entitled to the most protection we can give. The district will continue daily screening of students and staff, as well as stringent sanitization efforts. Our custodians will continue aggressive cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

During the 2020-21 school year, it was necessary to pivot to virtual learning in order to get a handle on what we were facing. However, the consequences of virtual learning caused learning gaps that will take time to close. The Texas Education Agency has mandated 30 hours of tutoring, in addition to the regular schedule, for every student who did not master the STAAR/EOC test last year. For example, if a child did not master English in third grade the district has to create an individualized education plan that requires 30 hours of tutoring. If that child was not successful in English, Math, and Science then the district is faced with having to create a plan that involves 90 tutorial hours.

There is no way a child can remain at home and accomplish what is expected of him/her. It is imperative for our community of children to be in school, face-to-face and remain as safe as possible.