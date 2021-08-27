Port Arthur ISD proving $100 incentive to get employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The district announced Friday that they are now offering a $100 bonus to fully vaccinated employees with an authentic COVID-19 vaccination card.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Independent School District is giving its employees 100 reasons to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district announced Friday that they are now offering a $100 bonus to fully vaccinated employees with an authentic COVID-19 vaccination card.

Eligible employees are expected to show authorized personnel on their campus an original vaccination card with proof of their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Port Arthur ISD outlined a timeline to explain when employees would receive the bonus.

Employees who submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination on Sept. 15 can expect their $100 “appreciation incentive” by Sept. 30. Those who submit their records on Sept. 30 can expect a disbursement on Oct. 15.

Employees who are in a waiting period to receive the vaccine due to a positive test result will be able to submit their records on Jan. 4, 2022, and will receive their bonus on Jan. 15, 2022, according to the district.

