Port Arthur confirms its first case of COVID-19 Delta Variant

The city is joining other Southeast Texas communities in announcing the a lab-confirmed case of the variant.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has joined the list of Southeast Texas communities to confirm at least one case of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Port Arthur Health Department Monday issued a news release saying it confirmed a case of the variant Friday, July 31.

A PCR test is required to confirm the variant. Rapid tests do not detect the Delta Variant.

"Please be aware that this variant, as determined by CDC seems to spread more easily and quicker than other variants, and may lead to the number of cases increasing for this area," officials said in the release.

The Beaumont Health Department announced its first confirmed case on Thursday, July 30.

Orange County also reported a case of the variant. That case was confirmed on July 18 according to officials.

"It's like everyone has gone about their day activities like COVID is gone. COVID is not gone, we still have it in the community," Sharon Whitley, Health Director for Hardin and Orange counties previously told 12News.

"In order to prevent the spread of COVID, we're encouraging everyone who's eligible to get the vaccine,” Whitley said.

From a Port Arthur Health Department news release:

On Friday, July 31, the Port Arthur Health Department received notification of our first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant. This variant can only be detected by the PCR test and not the rapid test.

Please be aware that this variant, as determined by CDC seems to spread more easily and quicker than other variants, and may lead to the number of cases increasing for this area.

PLEASE continue to be vigilant about protecting you and your family, especially the younger children under 12 who cannot receive the vaccines at this time