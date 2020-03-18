PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur City Council met on Tuesday for an emergency meeting to address the pandemic we know as COVID-19.

Mayor Thurman Bartie says he just came back from Washington DC, where he spoke with top officials.

"Since I've been back, which was Friday, it's been go go go," Bartie said.

The council unanimously approved the declaration of a public health emergency. Other ordinances will limit crowds at public events.

No more than 50 people can gather at a public facility. The mayor says that doesn't affect private properties like churches.

"It doesn't mean that your faith in God is weakened. It means that you are respectful of what God has permitted to occur," Bartie said.

Bartie urges private owners to use caution when deciding on having a crowd that large.

Many seem to support the city's decision to embrace the new reality.

Armando Ruiz, who lives in Port Arthur, supports the city's changes.

"It's great what city council is doing, I'm glad that they're doing that and ensuring the citizens' safety first," Ruiz said.

He says these are unusual times.

"If we really want this coronavirus to stop, I think we ourselves should take that step forward," Ruiz said."And quarantine ourselves."

City leaders say you have to use common sense.

"Keep some hand sanitizer near you, in your pocket, everywhere you go right now," Bartie said.

He anticipates more changes down the road. His priority is making sure the coronavirus doesn't consume Port Arthur.

"We're not trying to shut the city down, but let's just slow down the movement," Bartie said.

