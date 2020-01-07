x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Port Arthur cancels July 4th celebration, citizens urged to comply with county face covering order

The mayor told citizens there is also a rental assistance plan in the works for those who need it

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officials in Port Arthur are urging citizens to use every precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19, including following Jefferson County's mandatory mask order. 

In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced that the city's annual July 4th celebration has been canceled out of caution to protect the community. 

He appealed to those living in Port Arthur to follow the face covering order put in place by Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick. 

Bartie asked that everyone be 'cautious' with personal celebrations over the holiday weekend. 

RELATED: 'Deeply concerned' | Local hospitals make plea for Southeast Texas to take action to prevent 'surge'

RELATED: Beaumont doctor applauds Jefferson County face mask order; 'We all have to buy into it'

Bartie also said the city manager is 'working on a plan for rental assistance' for those who need it. Specifics will be announced soon.

City officials are asking that everyone do everything possible to prevent the spread.

Port Arthur mayor gives COVID-19 update

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie is holding a news conference to give an update on COVID-19 and the city.

Posted by 12NewsNow on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Mom grateful for UGA players who stepped up when 8-year-old couldn't use restroom without paying

1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says

Prince Harry celebrates mother's charity winners on Diana's 59th birthday