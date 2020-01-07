Port Arthur cancels July 4th celebration, citizens urged to comply with county face covering order

The mayor told citizens there is also a rental assistance plan in the works for those who need it

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officials in Port Arthur are urging citizens to use every precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19, including following Jefferson County's mandatory mask order.

In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced that the city's annual July 4th celebration has been canceled out of caution to protect the community.

He appealed to those living in Port Arthur to follow the face covering order put in place by Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Bartie asked that everyone be 'cautious' with personal celebrations over the holiday weekend.

Bartie also said the city manager is 'working on a plan for rental assistance' for those who need it. Specifics will be announced soon.



City officials are asking that everyone do everything possible to prevent the spread.

Port Arthur mayor gives COVID-19 update Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie is holding a news conference to give an update on COVID-19 and the city. Posted by 12NewsNow on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

