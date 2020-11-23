Port Arthur businesses giving families turkeys, Thanksgiving meals ahead of holiday after difficult year

"A lot of these people are needing the help and they leave here happy that they'll be able to put a turkey on their dining room table for Thanksgiving."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The pandemic has made Thanksgiving especially tricky this year, for so many of Southeast Texas families. A Port Arthur business stepped up on Monday to help make this holiday a little easier for many who are trying to put food on the table after job losses this year.

A line of cars stretched more than 10 blocks on Monday for a turkey giveaway. The line could be seen all the way from Mike's Furniture Store on Memorial Blvd. to H-E-B at Gulfway and Sixth Avenue.

Faddi Aref owns Mike's Furniture in Port Arthur. We wants to make the turkey giveaway an annual event from now on, especially after seeing how much it means to those in need.

This year, the need is significant for many families after the pandemic and job losses. Recent hurricanes also hit some areas particularly hard.

Aref said he's seen what many there have gone through this year. He said it's extra special to be able to help out those in need.

"A lot of these people are needing the help and they leave here happy that they'll be able to put a turkey on their dining room table for Thanksgiving for their family," Aref said. "Just being out here and having my mom and dad and my siblings you know, just putting smiles on people's faces is just a great feeling."

Each person received a turkey, as well as sides including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and corn courtesy of Wajdi Hammad with Seventh Heaven Tobacco Store in Port Arthur.