Pandemic fatigue, shifting demographics as new COVID-19 cases surge across Southeast Texas

Health experts said the rise in new COVID-19 cases could come from various reasons, including pandemic fatigue, gatherings and careless choices.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials across the nation are tracking a rise in coronavirus cases. The trend is also increasing here in Southeast Texas.

Each day, another record is set. Beaumont's health director Sherry Ulmer said records show the city reached its highest number of cases this month on Thursday, marking 50 cases.

"We have seen a slight increase every week," she said. "Now we're at the point where we are seeing numbers that are in the 50s."

The Beaumont Public Health Department, which also covers areas like Hamshire-Fannett, has seen 351 COVID-19 cases this month.

"One thing about the pandemic is as long as we have a case of coronavirus in our community, it is going to transmit," Ulmer said.



Democraphically, the virus is shifting, she said. The Latino population is still the most affected by the virus per capita, then Caucasians and African Americans.

In Port Arthur, officials are also battling an uptick in new cases.

"Over the last two weeks, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases," Port Arthur public health director Judith Smith said.

Similar to Beaumont, Port Arthur reported 55 cases Thursday, the worst day in a month with a total of 344 cases. The monthly total also includes Mid County.

"We're seeing more families, like when one person in the household tests positive, then we're starting to see more household families that are becoming sick with COVID," Smith said.

With the holiday season around the corner, this trend could begin to worsen.

"In the winter months, other gatherings may take place, and those are always a concern when you start looking at people coming together," she said.

Health experts are recommending this is not the time to let your guard down.

"We want people to keep in mind that the virus is still here," Ulmer said. "It is still circulating, and as long as it's circulating, people are going to be infected, so we need to try to decrease those opportunities for transmission."

Both health directors said the rise in new COVID-19 cases could come from various reasons, including pandemic fatigue, gatherings and careless choices.